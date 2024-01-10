Twelve Palestinians from Gaza headed for Italy

In a sign of its unwavering humanitarian commitment to war-ravaged Gaza's civilians, the government has enabled 12 to head to Italy via Egypt and is looking to help others to join them, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in a statement.

“Since the initial stages of the conflict, Italy has been committed to assisting the Palestinians and to guaranteeing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza," said Tajani.

The 12 Palestinians are all relatives of Italian citizens, or with Italian residency rights, entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing point to enter Egypt "after days of waiting", Tajani noted.

Palestinians in Gaza "are victims of the madness of (Islamist group) Hamas, which uses them instrumentally in the conflict (with Israel)”, Tajani said.

"At the same time, we continue to tell our Israeli friends that there must be a proportionate reaction," Tajani underlined.

Most of the 12 Palestinians whom Italy has helped to leave Gaza were admitted to the Umberto I Italian hospital in Cairo. Seven of the Palestinians are elderly and some are wheelchair-bound. Others have been handed over to family members all will soon arrive in Italy, said the foreign ministry.

Intelligence and embassy officials managed the transfer operation and are assessing the possibility of bringing other Palestinian citizens from Gaza to Italy, according to the foreign ministry.