Two pregnant women among 14 Italians in Gaza

Fourteen Italian citizens stranded in the besieged Gaza Strip include two pregnant women, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday, noting that his staff is tracking them "minute by minute".

"We are tracking the 14 Italians and their families, who are not in the red zone (where attacks are ongoing) and who have all been contacted by our consulate in Jerusalem," Tajani said in a radio interview.

Italy does not know when the 14 Italians in Gaza will be able to cross into Egypt, Tajani said in a video call at the weekend with the ambassadors to Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

"We don't have a timetable for the exit from Gaza of the 14 Italians. But we are working with the Americans, the Egyptians and the Israelis to see how we can get our compatriots back," Tajani stated.

The Italians in Gaza should be allowed to leave Gaza together with other foreign nationals in the Palestinian enclave, Tajani said.

"A convoy will go to collect them," he said.