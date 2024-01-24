Two-state solution only way to end Israel-Palestinian conflict - Italy

A two-state solution to Israel's long-running conflict with the Palestinians "is still possible" and is the only route to peace, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Sky24 News on Wednesday.

"Two peoples and two states is still possible...It is the sole objective if we want peace," said Tajani.

Tajani's comments followed remarks by Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu last week which sparked global concern when he said he opposes an independent Palestinian state and that his country needs full security control over the Palestinian territories.

"A secure Israel recognised by and recognising Palestine. We are working towards this solution," Tajani said.

During his visits to Ramallah (seat of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank) and to Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on Thursday, "I will insist on this," Tajani said.

"We can't give up the pursuit of this goal, however difficult it may be."