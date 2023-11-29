Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
21:29 Russia, Putin allarga l'esercito. Zelensky: "Nuova fase della guerra"

20:43 Spende soldi degli elettori al casinò, deputato espulso da Camera Usa

20:39 SuperEnalotto, numeri combinazione vincente oggi 1 dicembre

20:35 Roma, 88enne morto investito a Montemario

20:19 Polmoniti nei bambini, 2 casi di mycoplasma in Italia

20:13 Totti: "Avrei voluto essere allenato da Mourinho"

20:10 Mafie nell'era digitale, convegno Fondazione Magna Grecia

19:31 Cina, panda dello zoo di Edimburgo tornano a casa: segnale di crisi diplomatica?

19:27 "Raoul Bova ha preso a calci la mia auto", processo per lite in strada

18:53 Israele sapeva del piano di Hamas da oltre un anno: perché non ha agito, il retroscena

18:49 Autodeterminazione del minore, a Palermo il libro di Alessandra Gatto

18:39 Editoria: nasce 'Pqm', il nuovo settimanale del 'Riformista'

Two-state solution only way to end Mideast 'chaos' says Italy

29 novembre 2023 | 20.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Israeli soldiers in Gaza
Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Middle East "chaos" caused by Israel's savage war with Hamas and its decades-old conflict with the Palestinians can only end with separate states for both peoples, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"Logic points to two peoples and two states, there is no alternative," Tajani said in closing remarks at the Unesco Cultural Heritage in the 21st Century conference in Naples.

"The only solution that will stop the Mideast is to give Israel the right - also recognised by the Palestinian people - to be a free and democratic country. Similarly, there must be a Palestinian state that is free and democratic and which is also recognised by the Israeli people," he said.

"This is the solution that can end the chaos in the Middle East," Tajani underlined.

Tajani said he had looked at this solution with Nato colleagues earlier on Wednesday at a meeting in Brussels of the North Atlantic Council - the Alliance's chief political decision-making body.

"We all agree. It's not an easy goal to achieve but we must work towards it," Tajani said.

Two state solution Middle East Israel Hamas conflict Tajani
