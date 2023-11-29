Two-state solution only way to end Mideast 'chaos' says Italy

Middle East "chaos" caused by Israel's savage war with Hamas and its decades-old conflict with the Palestinians can only end with separate states for both peoples, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"Logic points to two peoples and two states, there is no alternative," Tajani said in closing remarks at the Unesco Cultural Heritage in the 21st Century conference in Naples.

"The only solution that will stop the Mideast is to give Israel the right - also recognised by the Palestinian people - to be a free and democratic country. Similarly, there must be a Palestinian state that is free and democratic and which is also recognised by the Israeli people," he said.

"This is the solution that can end the chaos in the Middle East," Tajani underlined.

Tajani said he had looked at this solution with Nato colleagues earlier on Wednesday at a meeting in Brussels of the North Atlantic Council - the Alliance's chief political decision-making body.

"We all agree. It's not an easy goal to achieve but we must work towards it," Tajani said.