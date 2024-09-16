Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Typhoon Yagi, at least 113 dead and 320,000 displaced in Myanmar

16 settembre 2024 | 14.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

At least 113 people have died in Myanmar as a result of Typhoon Yagi, which hit the country. This was announced by the spokesperson for the military junta in power since 2021, Zaw Min Tun, explaining that at least 320,000 people were displaced and 64 are still missing. Typhoon Yagi also killed hundreds of people in Vietnam and Thailand, and hit Myanmar a week ago.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the rains mainly hit the capital, Naypyitaw, as well as the Mandalay, Magway and Bago regions, along with the eastern and southern Shan states and the states of Mon, Kayah and Kayin.

