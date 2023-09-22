UAE COP presidency seeks innovative green transition solutions

The United Arab Emirates, host of this year's COP28 United Nations climate summit, wants "innovative solutions" from businesses for the green transition - in areas from energy efficiency and renewables to low-carbon hydrogen, the foreign ministry said in statement on Friday.

The 'Energy Transition Changemakers Initiative' is open to private companies of all sizes in the renewables, renewables integration, clean power, energy efficiency, low-carbon hydrogen, and heavy emitting sectors, according to the statement.

Companies should submit their applications by 9 October on the COP28 UAE Energy Transition Changemakers website and chief executives from companies submitting the top projects will be invited to present them at the climate conference on 5 December, the statement said.

The COP28 summit should agree to triple renewable energy, double energy efficiency and hydrogen production by 2030 and keep global temperature rises to 1.5C president Sultan al-Jaber told leaders in Brussels in July.

The conference is taking place in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.