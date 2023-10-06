Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:05 Università, Poggiani: "Cambiano le necessità per gli studenti"

19:02 Università, Conti: "Recuperi ruolo sociale, metta al centro lo studente"

18:58 Università, Lorito: "Con Ia si apre un mondo, sfida è come trasferirla"

18:43 Pensioni: Gelera (Inps): "A rischio? dipende da partecipazione lavoro giovani"

18:37 Fedez tornato a casa oggi con Chiara Ferragni, il messaggio social

18:12 Migranti, Meloni a Granada: "Molto soddisfatta, è diventata priorità in Ue"

17:49 Farmaci, Geretti (Tor Vergata): "Virus epatite Delta piccolo ma altamente pericoloso"

17:38 Cgil, domani manifestazione contro Manovra 2024: "E' tempo di prendere la parola"

17:31 Fedez dimesso oggi, come sta? "Ho bisogno di riposo" - Guarda il video

17:22 Giudice Catania, bufera su video. Lega: "Dimissioni". Pd contro Salvini

17:17 Spatarella (Cotugno): "Nuova terapia sta cambiando scenario epatite Delta"

16:58 Fumetti, nascono i 'Lucca Comics & Games Community Awards'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

UAE gas project contracts 'historic achievement'

06 ottobre 2023 | 18.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

UAE gas project contracts 'historic achievement'

Multi-billion dollar contracts awarded by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to Italian engineering group MAIRE and energy services group Saipem for a pioneering gas project are "an historic achievement", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"For our companies, the award represents a historic achievement, not only for the unprecedented value of the contracts, but also for the recognition of Italian technology's merit in a strategic sector for the region," said the statement.

ADNOC awarded MAIRE a 8.7 billion dollar and Saipem a 4.1 billion dollar procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Hail and Ghasha Offshore Development project.

"This is the largest natural gas contract ever awarded by ADNOC and the largest deal awarded to Maire Tecnimont in the group's history," the statement said.

MAIRE's contract is to deliver onshore services including gas processing units, sulphur recovery and export pipelines. Saipem has scooped a joint venture with the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) for offshore drilling and processing facilities including on artificial islands and over 300 kilometres of subsea pipelines, according to the statement.

The Hail and Ghasah project will produce 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas before the end of the decade and aims to be the first in the world to operate with net zero carbon emissions, according to ADNOC.

The project is key for the UAE's strategic objective of diversifying its energy mix.

ADNOC holds a majority stake in the Hail and Ghasha field in which Italy's energy major Eni hold a 25 percent stake, the statement said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
UAE gas contracts Maire Saipem
Vedi anche
News to go
Bus Mestre, già nel 2017 si chiedeva la sostituzione del guard rail
News to go
Nobel per la Pace 2023, premiata l'attivista iraniana Narges Mohammadi
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, al via le prove di evacuazione
News to go
Mutui, in Calabria e Molise tassi record
News to go
Monte Bianco più basso, vetta ha perso oltre 2 metri dal 2021
News to go
Ucraina, continuano incessanti gli attacchi russi
News to go
Migranti, Meloni e Sunak: "Insieme per fermare gli sbarchi, ecco perché"
News to go
Influenza in Italia, sintomi e prevenzione
News to go
Settembre 2023 da record, il mese più caldo di sempre
News to go
Dl Asset, via libera definitivo Camera
News to go
Campi Flegrei, domani prove evacuazione in due ospedali
News to go
Salario minimo 2023, il parere del Cnel
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza