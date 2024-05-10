UAE main regional market for Italian exports, over 600 firms already present

Over 600 Italian companies currently operate in the United Arab Emirates, which is the main market for Italy's exports in the Middle East, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told an investment summit in Milan.

“The more than 600 Italian companies already present make the Emirates the main market outlet for our exports in the Middle East region," Tajani said in a message to Investopia Europe.

“Investopia 2024 can act as a stimulus for further shared successes, aimed at breathing new life into our growth diplomacy,” Tajani wrote.

This year's Investopia Europe brings together around 450 senior executives, entrepreneurs and global experts and has expanded its focus to Malta, Cyprus and Portugal as well as Italy and the UAE.