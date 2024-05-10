Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

UAE main regional market for Italian exports, over 600 firms already present

UAE main regional market for Italian exports, over 600 firms already present
10 maggio 2024 | 17.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Over 600 Italian companies currently operate in the United Arab Emirates, which is the main market for Italy's exports in the Middle East, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told an investment summit in Milan.

“The more than 600 Italian companies already present make the Emirates the main market outlet for our exports in the Middle East region," Tajani said in a message to Investopia Europe.

“Investopia 2024 can act as a stimulus for further shared successes, aimed at breathing new life into our growth diplomacy,” Tajani wrote.

This year's Investopia Europe brings together around 450 senior executives, entrepreneurs and global experts and has expanded its focus to Malta, Cyprus and Portugal as well as Italy and the UAE.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
UAE Italian exports companies Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Produzione industriale, Istat: a marzo -0,5%, -3,5% su anno
News to go
G7 della Giustizia a Venezia, il punto
News to go
Antitrust, sanzioni per 18 milioni di euro a società di autonoleggio
News to go
Riforme, Meloni: "L'obiettivo del premierato è evitare ribaltoni"
News to go
Ue vara direttiva contro la violenza sulle donne
News to go
AstraZeneca ritira il suo vaccino anti Covid in tutto il mondo
News to go
Agrovoltaico, le novità
News to go
Morti bianche, il confronto tra l'Italia e gli altri Paesi europei
News to go
Povertà in Italia, cosa dicono i dati dell'Istat
News to go
Toti arrestato per corruzione, governatore Liguria ai domiciliari
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, presentate integrazioni ai rimedi richiesti da Ue
News to go
Banche, in 5 anni -20% filiali e -6% dipendenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza