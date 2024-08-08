Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

UK, anti-racist demonstrations across the country

08 agosto 2024 | 11.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Thousands of anti-racist demonstrators took to the streets last night in many cities and towns across the UK, to counter far-right demonstrations, following days of unrest following the Southport stabbing. By 11pm, most of the planned far-right demonstrations, over 100, had failed to materialise, after the British government deployed large numbers of police to maintain order, and large numbers of anti-racist demonstrators took to the streets of cities and towns such as London, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Hastings and Walthamstow.

Anti-racism protests carried placards with words like 'Smash Fascism and Racism', 'Refugees Welcome. Stop the Far Right' and 'Love Not Hate'. In Brighton, only a small number of far-right protesters showed up, outnumbered by anti-racist crowds. The counter-demonstrations come as a relief to the UK, following days of far-right protests, which targeted Muslims and the immigrant population in general, which left the public terrified, police officers injured, shops looted and hotels housing asylum seekers attacked.

The unrest was sparked by online misinformation, which wrongly claimed that the suspect in the murder of three children in Southport, north-west England, in late July, was a Muslim immigrant. He is actually a 17-year-old boy named Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, who was subsequently charged with murder. More than 100 rioters have been charged following the unrest and their cases have been fast-tracked through the justice system. Yesterday, three men were arrested, one of whom was sentenced to three years in prison.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
streets last night Southport stabbing strada centro
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza