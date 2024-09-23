UK, ban on 'zombie' knives and machetes comes into force

A ban on the possession of 'zombie' knives and machetes comes into force tomorrow in the United Kingdom. Those who own them have four weeks to hand over the weapons to the police and local authorities. The British government also plans to ban ninja swords in the future.

According to police, the number of crimes involving machetes, swords or zombie knives has almost doubled in the UK in five years. Data obtained by the BBC shows that in 2023 the three types of weapons were mentioned in more than 14,000 crimes recorded by police in England and Wales. In 2019, there were 7,159 offences recorded concerning this type of weapon. Almost 10,000 of the offences recorded in 2023 involved machetes, double the number five years ago, the broadcaster said.

There have been several stabbings in the UK in recent months. The most serious occurred in July in Southport, near Liverpool, where 3 girls were killed and 10 injured during a dance event dedicated to the music of Taylor Swift. The most recent, on 12 August in London, in the very central Leicester Square, resulted in the injury of a woman and a girl.