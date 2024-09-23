Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

UK, ban on 'zombie' knives and machetes comes into force

23 settembre 2024 | 15.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A ban on the possession of 'zombie' knives and machetes comes into force tomorrow in the United Kingdom. Those who own them have four weeks to hand over the weapons to the police and local authorities. The British government also plans to ban ninja swords in the future.

According to police, the number of crimes involving machetes, swords or zombie knives has almost doubled in the UK in five years. Data obtained by the BBC shows that in 2023 the three types of weapons were mentioned in more than 14,000 crimes recorded by police in England and Wales. In 2019, there were 7,159 offences recorded concerning this type of weapon. Almost 10,000 of the offences recorded in 2023 involved machetes, double the number five years ago, the broadcaster said.

There have been several stabbings in the UK in recent months. The most serious occurred in July in Southport, near Liverpool, where 3 girls were killed and 10 injured during a dance event dedicated to the music of Taylor Swift. The most recent, on 12 August in London, in the very central Leicester Square, resulted in the injury of a woman and a girl.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
spade ninja divieto di coltelli arma divieto
Vedi anche
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza