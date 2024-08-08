Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 10:30
UK, far-right activist Robinson leaves Cyprus

08 agosto 2024 | 09.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

British far-right activist Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, has reportedly left Cyprus, according to the Express, which cites the Police of Ayia Napa, the Cypriot seaside resort from which the agitator operated. A police officer told the Express that Yaxley-Lennon "has left the country." The activist is considered one of the main instigators of the violent protests that are shaking England, after three girls were killed by a 17-year-old born in Wales to Rwandan parents in Southport, near Liverpool, in a stabbing attack. While authorities have been slow to release details about the perpetrator of the massacre, the void has been filled by online misinformation, a sector in which Yaxley-Lennon is said to be very active, which has fueled riots and clashes that have been ongoing for days in various parts of the United Kingdom.

in Evidenza