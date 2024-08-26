UK: huge fire in London, hundreds evacuated and 2 in hospital

A huge fire broke out overnight in an apartment building in Dagenham, east London. Over 200 firefighters are on site to try to put out the flames, while a hundred people, including children, have been evacuated and two injured have been taken to hospital. As the BBC explains, the scaffolding around the building in Freshwater Road went up in flames, as did parts of the apartment building up to the sixth floor and the roof. The London Fire Brigade explained that the causes of the fire that engulfed the building ''for residential and commercial use'' have not yet been determined.

The road was closed to traffic and 225 firefighters were sent to the scene of the fire with forty fire engines. "The fire is producing thick smoke and we advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed," said Fire Station Commander Alan Bendell. According to firefighters, the building had ''several safety problems''.

"We treated four patients at the scene and took two to hospital," a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.