Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 09:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

UK: huge fire in London, hundreds evacuated and 2 in hospital

26 agosto 2024 | 08.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A huge fire broke out overnight in an apartment building in Dagenham, east London. Over 200 firefighters are on site to try to put out the flames, while a hundred people, including children, have been evacuated and two injured have been taken to hospital. As the BBC explains, the scaffolding around the building in Freshwater Road went up in flames, as did parts of the apartment building up to the sixth floor and the roof. The London Fire Brigade explained that the causes of the fire that engulfed the building ''for residential and commercial use'' have not yet been determined.

The road was closed to traffic and 225 firefighters were sent to the scene of the fire with forty fire engines. "The fire is producing thick smoke and we advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed," said Fire Station Commander Alan Bendell. According to firefighters, the building had ''several safety problems''.

"We treated four patients at the scene and took two to hospital," a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
flames flame have been evacuated been
Vedi anche
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza