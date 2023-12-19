UK 'key ally' and 'strategic' partner for Italy

The United Kingdom is "a key ally" and a "strategic" partner for Italy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Tuesday after attending an ambassadors' conference in Rome with his UK counterpart.

"Thank you @David_Cameron for participating in #ConfAmb2023. The United Kingdom is a key ally for Italy, also in view of its (2024) G7 presidency," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We have Italy-UK strategic collaboration on migration and industrial partnerships. Common commitment to supporting Ukraine and peace in the Middle East," the tweet added.