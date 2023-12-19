Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
22:05
Temi caldi
Speciali

UK 'key ally' and 'strategic' partner for Italy

19 dicembre 2023 | 20.41
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with UK counterpart David Cameron (R)
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with UK counterpart David Cameron (R)

The United Kingdom is "a key ally" and a "strategic" partner for Italy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Tuesday after attending an ambassadors' conference in Rome with his UK counterpart.

"Thank you @David_Cameron for participating in #ConfAmb2023. The United Kingdom is a key ally for Italy, also in view of its (2024) G7 presidency," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We have Italy-UK strategic collaboration on migration and industrial partnerships. Common commitment to supporting Ukraine and peace in the Middle East," the tweet added.

