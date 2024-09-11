UK, paid Eta visits coming soon for EU citizens too

European travelers visiting the UK without a visa will soon have to pay a £10 waiver fee: in practice, under new rules, which will come into effect next year, the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (Eta) system , first introduced for Qatari citizens, will be expanded to include travelers from all other countries, including citizens of the European Union.

Under plans announced by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the non-refundable fee will apply to all visitors to the UK, including infants and children, without a visa or residence permit, for work or study. Currently, citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates must apply for an Eta before entering the UK. In November the program will be extended to most other citizens, including US citizens but excluding Europeans. By next spring, the program will be expanded again to include European citizens.

"Once fully implemented, the Eta program will close the current gap in advance permits and will mean being able to have full knowledge of those traveling to the UK," it added in a statement.