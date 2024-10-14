UK, sanctions against Iranian military leaders for attack on Israel

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against Iranian military leaders after the October 1 missile attack on Israel. This was announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to whom Iran had ignored repeated warnings that its "dangerous actions" - and those of its proxies - are fueling the conflict in the Middle East. Among those subject to the travel ban and asset freeze are the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, Abdolrahim Mousavi, and the head of the air force, Hamid Vahedi. Also on the British list is the head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Kazemi.

Two companies, including the Iranian space agency, whose technology can be used in cruise and ballistic missiles, have been hit with an asset freeze. Lammy, who was in Luxembourg for a meeting with EU foreign ministers, explained that the sanctions are a way to hold Iran accountable and expose those responsible for the attacks. "Together with allies and partners, we will continue to take the necessary steps to counter Iran's unacceptable threats and to press for de-escalation across the region," he added.

Iran had claimed to have carried out the missile attack in retaliation for Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran. It was Iran's second direct attack on Israel, after last April's missile and drone attack.