Ukraine: Air defence a top priority, Italy to send more military aid including Samp/T

Protecting Ukraine from Russian missile attacks is a "crucial strategy" and Italy is set to supply a new military aid package that will include the Samp/T air defence system, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"First, I totally agree with Dmytro (Kuleba)," Tajani told Ukraine's foreign minister at two-day conference in Berlin that kicked off on Tuesday.

The Berlin conference seeks to mobilise global business support and investment for the rebuilding of Ukraine after the war with Russia, now in its third year.

"A crucial strategy for Ukraine's reconstruction is to protect buildings and infrastructure through air defence systems," Tajani said in an address to the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference.

"Italy is ready to send a new military aid package with the Samp/T," Tajani said.

The Samp/T system developed by Italy and France can simultaneously track and intercept dozens of ballistic missiles.

Italy supplied Ukraine with a Samp/T system last year to help the country defend itself amid the devastating war with Russia. The conflict began when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.