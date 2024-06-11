Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 16:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Air defence a top priority, Italy to send more military aid including Samp/T

Ukraine: Air defence a top priority, Italy to send more military aid including Samp/T
11 giugno 2024 | 15.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Protecting Ukraine from Russian missile attacks is a "crucial strategy" and Italy is set to supply a new military aid package that will include the Samp/T air defence system, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"First, I totally agree with Dmytro (Kuleba)," Tajani told Ukraine's foreign minister at two-day conference in Berlin that kicked off on Tuesday.

The Berlin conference seeks to mobilise global business support and investment for the rebuilding of Ukraine after the war with Russia, now in its third year.

"A crucial strategy for Ukraine's reconstruction is to protect buildings and infrastructure through air defence systems," Tajani said in an address to the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference.

"Italy is ready to send a new military aid package with the Samp/T," Tajani said.

The Samp/T system developed by Italy and France can simultaneously track and intercept dozens of ballistic missiles.

Italy supplied Ukraine with a Samp/T system last year to help the country defend itself amid the devastating war with Russia. The conflict began when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine air defence Italy Samp/T
Vedi anche
News to go
'Ndrangheta e politica a Reggio Calabria, 14 misure cautelari
News to go
Industria, Istat: ad aprile produzione -1% su mese, -2,9% su anno
News to go
Affitti brevi, banca dati nazionale entra nel vivo
News to go
Elezioni europee, leader e non solo: risultati dei candidati
News to go
Sicilia, 'Vendemmia Verde': ammesse oltre 2mila aziende
News to go
Antitrust, istruttoria su 8 società farmaco patologie oculari per intesa restrittiva
News to go
Temporali al Nord, sole al Sud
News to go
Decarbonizzazione è importante per il 73% delle pmi italiane
News to go
Ombrellone e lettino, i prezzi medi in Italia
News to go
Fascicolo sanitario elettronico 2.0, cos'è
News to go
Europee 2024, come si vota
News to go
Frenano le vendite al dettaglio in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza