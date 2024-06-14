Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Biden lauds Meloni for Italy's 'steadfast support'

US president Joe Biden (L) and Italy's prime minister and G7 summit president Giorgia Meloni (R)
US president Joe Biden (L) and Italy's prime minister and G7 summit president Giorgia Meloni (R)
14 giugno 2024 | 15.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US president Joe Biden praised premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy's "steadfast support" for Ukraine amid Russia's "brutal war of aggression", the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Meloni for Italy’s steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia’s brutal war of aggression, including Italy’s critical security assistance," said a statement after the two leaders held talks at the G7 summit in Puglia.

At their talks at Borgo Ignazio near Brindisi, Biden and Meloni "welcomed the unanimous commitment by G7 leaders to provide $50 billion in additional financial support to Ukraine" from the interest on Russian sovereign assets," the statement continued.

Biden referred to a plan agreed unanimously by G7 leaders Thursday based on a multi-year loan using profits from around 300 billion dollars of Russian funds that Western countries froze after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine Biden Meloni Italy support
Vedi anche
News to go
Europei 2024 al via, stasera la gara inaugurale Germania-Scozia
News to go
Quattordicesima in arrivo ma non per tutti: a chi spetta
Jacobs, obiettivo Olimpiadi: "A Parigi sarò al top" - Video
News to go
Pensioni, Inps aggiorna il simulatore: i 30enni finiranno di lavorare a 70
News to go
Gaza, Blinken: "Posizione Hamas su risoluzione Onu è segnale di speranza"
News to go
'Ndrangheta e politica a Reggio Calabria, 14 misure cautelari
News to go
Europei atletica, Tamberi non delude: oro nel salto in alto
News to go
Industria, Istat: ad aprile produzione -1% su mese, -2,9% su anno
News to go
Affitti brevi, banca dati nazionale entra nel vivo
News to go
Elezioni europee, leader e non solo: risultati dei candidati
News to go
Sicilia, 'Vendemmia Verde': ammesse oltre 2mila aziende
News to go
Antitrust, istruttoria su 8 società farmaco patologie oculari per intesa restrittiva


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza