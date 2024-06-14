Ukraine: Biden lauds Meloni for Italy's 'steadfast support'

US president Joe Biden praised premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy's "steadfast support" for Ukraine amid Russia's "brutal war of aggression", the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Meloni for Italy’s steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia’s brutal war of aggression, including Italy’s critical security assistance," said a statement after the two leaders held talks at the G7 summit in Puglia.

At their talks at Borgo Ignazio near Brindisi, Biden and Meloni "welcomed the unanimous commitment by G7 leaders to provide $50 billion in additional financial support to Ukraine" from the interest on Russian sovereign assets," the statement continued.

Biden referred to a plan agreed unanimously by G7 leaders Thursday based on a multi-year loan using profits from around 300 billion dollars of Russian funds that Western countries froze after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.