Ukraine, Finland announces new military aid package

The Finnish Ministry of Defence has confirmed a new military aid package worth 118 million euros to the Ukrainian armed forces, bringing the total assistance provided to Kiev since the start of the Russian invasion to 2.3 billion euros.

"The situation in Ukraine remains serious. As promised, Finland will continue to provide material assistance. Our message to partner countries is that we must not give in", said Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen, according to a government statement.

Finnish authorities did not provide further details on the new military aid package, citing security reasons, although they indicated that they take into account "both Ukraine's needs and the resources of the Defence Forces".