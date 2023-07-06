Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:22 Pnrr, Prisco: "Riqualificazione urbana cuore sicurezza territorio"

18:22 Santanché indagata con la sorella e il compagno

18:21 Intelligenza Artificiale, il futuro alla Waic di Shanghai

18:11 Bper, Kuhn: "Accordo con Fei ci aiuterà a sostenere circa 3000 Pmi"

18:08 Bper: Tappi (Fei): "Continuiamo a collaborare con banca con garanzia da 100 mln"

18:04 Banche, Vellani (Bper): "Nostri bandi agevolati guidano imprese verso transizione"

17:57 Caldo africano in arrivo, sabato tre città da bollino arancione

17:52 Tour de France 2023, programma settima tappa: percorso e orari tv

17:45 Di Matteo: "Senza abuso ufficio e traffico di influenze via libera a faccendieri senza scrupoli"

17:34 Testamento Berlusconi, social scatenati: oltre 1 mln di interazioni

17:29 Tour, Pogacar vince sesta tappa e Vingegaard nuova maglia gialla

17:26 Livorno, bambina di 11 anni colpita al parco da pallino di piombo alla nuca

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ukraine focus of Meloni, Sunak phone talks

06 luglio 2023 | 12.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

War-battered Ukraine's security and effective responses to the main global challenges were at the centre of phone talks Thursday between Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni, and her UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, Meloni's office said in a statement.

Meloni and Sunak's phone conversation came ahead of a key Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius on 11-12 July, the statement noted.

At the Vilnius summit, Nato leaders are expected to sign off on new deterrence and defence plans to shape the allies’ response to potential attacks. The leaders are also likely to agree to a new defence investment pledge, with 2% of GDP as a minimum rather than a ceiling they strive to reach, according to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine Meloni Sunak talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza