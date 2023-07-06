Ukraine focus of Meloni, Sunak phone talks

War-battered Ukraine's security and effective responses to the main global challenges were at the centre of phone talks Thursday between Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni, and her UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, Meloni's office said in a statement.

Meloni and Sunak's phone conversation came ahead of a key Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius on 11-12 July, the statement noted.

At the Vilnius summit, Nato leaders are expected to sign off on new deterrence and defence plans to shape the allies’ response to potential attacks. The leaders are also likely to agree to a new defence investment pledge, with 2% of GDP as a minimum rather than a ceiling they strive to reach, according to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.