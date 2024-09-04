Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:46
Ukraine, Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns

04 settembre 2024 | 09.38
Redazione Adnkronos
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has resigned. The announcement was made by the president of the Verkhovna Rada - the Parliament of Kiev - Ruslan Stefanchuk, who published on Facebook the photo of the letter in which Kuleba submitted his resignation.

The minister's step back was in the air. Yesterday evening, Ukrainska Pravda explained that the announced government reshuffle in Kiev could also involve the head of diplomacy, who could be replaced by his deputy, Andrei Sibiga. The spokesperson for Voloydmyr Zelensky's party, David Arakhamia, spoke of a reshuffle that will involve "over 50%" of the government.

Yesterday, meanwhile, the Ministers of Strategic Industries, Alexander Kamishin, of Justice, Denis Maliuska, of the Environment and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, and the director of the State Property Fund, Vitali Kova, resigned. In the evening it was then learned of the intention to leave the government by Deputy Prime Ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Iryna Vereshchuk, the former responsible for European integration, the latter for refugees.

