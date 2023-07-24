Ukraine honours Italy's ex-FM Luigi Di Maio

Italy's former foreign minister Luigi Di Maio has received a top honour from Ukraine for his aid to the war-battered country, Di Maio announced on Monday.

"This morning, at the behest of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the ambassador of Ukraine in Rome, Yaroslav Melnyk conferred on me the honour of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise", Di Maio stated.

"I dedicate this prestigious award to the Ukrainian people, who are fighting every day to defend their country from the aggressor. Slava Ukraïni (Glory to Ukraine),” Di Maio added.

Di Maio in May became the European Union's first special representative for the Gulf. He was Italy's foreign minister from September 2019 until October 2022 and was in office when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year, spearheading diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise was created in 1995 to recognise individuals who distinguish themselves for their services to the government and the people of Ukraine.