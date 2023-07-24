Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:25 Mondiali nuoto 2023, Martinenghi argento nei 100 rana

13:19 Energia solare pulita dallo spazio, avanza progetto Solaris dell'Esa

13:12 Greta Thunberg multata, ha disobbedito a ordine polizia

13:07 Fecondazione assistita, Consulta: "Consenso dell'uomo non può essere revocato"

12:51 Salario minimo, dopo apertura Meloni l'opposizione serra le fila

12:31 Roma, motociclista ucciso da auto pirata: "Guidava una donna"

12:15 Twitter cambia logo e diventa X, addio all'iconico uccellino blu

12:13 Dipartimento Trasformazione Digitale e Enac insieme, arriva il gemello digitale per nuovi servizi aerei

12:12 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra Raul Gardini e Bold Pilot

12:02 Ciak a Trapani per 'Afrodite', con Ambra istruttrice sub

11:59 Bari, trovato cadavere carbonizzato in un'auto elettrica

11:41 Eutanasia, morta 'Gloria': secondo caso di suicidio assistito in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ukraine honours Italy's ex-FM Luigi Di Maio

24 luglio 2023 | 12.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy's former foreign minister Luigi Di Maio has received a top honour from Ukraine for his aid to the war-battered country, Di Maio announced on Monday.

"This morning, at the behest of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the ambassador of Ukraine in Rome, Yaroslav Melnyk conferred on me the honour of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise", Di Maio stated.

"I dedicate this prestigious award to the Ukrainian people, who are fighting every day to defend their country from the aggressor. Slava Ukraïni (Glory to Ukraine),” Di Maio added.

Di Maio in May became the European Union's first special representative for the Gulf. He was Italy's foreign minister from September 2019 until October 2022 and was in office when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year, spearheading diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise was created in 1995 to recognise individuals who distinguish themselves for their services to the government and the people of Ukraine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Luigi Di Maio Ukraine honour ambassador Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
News to go
Estate 'bipolare', Italia spaccata in due tra caldo record e nubifragi
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, mercoledì l'autopsia
News to go
Ucraina, rischio crisi alimentare globale con mancato accordo sul grano
News to go
Zaki a Malpensa: "Contento di essere in Italia"
Incendi a Rodi, 30mila evacuati
News to go
Petrolio, cosa aspettarsi dai prezzi
News to go
Caro estate, listini al dettaglio salgono alle stelle
Migranti, domani conferenza Farnesina
News to go
Ucraina, morto in bombardamento giornalista Ria Novosti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza