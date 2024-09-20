Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:07
Ukraine, India denies transfer of ammunition to Kiev

20 settembre 2024 | 18.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

India has denied, calling them "speculations", the news according to which it did not prevent European companies that had purchased them from transferring artillery shells made in New Delhi to Ukraine. According to what was revealed yesterday by Reuters, the transfer would have been going on for a year and India would not have taken any action despite repeated protests from Moscow.

What is written "implies violations by India, which do not exist, and therefore is inaccurate and misleading", wrote on X Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to whom New Delhi has "an impeccable record of respecting international obligations" on the non-proliferation of weapons and has its own solid export rules.

Narendra Modi's India has not joined the international sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine and in July visited Moscow to greet "dear friend" Vladimir Putin. A visit that had "disappointed" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, until, a few weeks later, Modi was also in Kiev.

