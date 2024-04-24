Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
Ukraine: Italy hails new $61bn US military aid package

24 aprile 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A 61 billion dollar package of military for Ukraine approved by the US Congress will help the former Soviet republic negotiate peace with invader Russia, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"The green light from the US Congress for the new military aid package to Ukraine, after months of stalemate, helps the path to peace," Tajani told reporters in Rome.

"This is because Putin will only sit at the negotiating table if he fails to achieve a military victory," Tajani went on.

US president Joe Biden is expected to sign into law on Wednesday a total 95 billion dollar foreign aid package that includes military support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Pentagon says the 61 billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine can start being delivered to the war-ravaged nation "within days".

The US Senate passed the foreign aid package bill late on Tuesday in a bipartisan vote of 79-18.

The aid package is expected to give a significant boost to Ukraine's forces, which have suffered from a shortage of ammunition and air defence systems in recent months amid Russian battlefield gains in the 26-month-old war.

The bill also includes legislation to confiscate Russian assets held by Western banks and new sanctions against Russia, Iran and China.

in Evidenza