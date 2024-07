Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani hopes Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba can persuade China to play a key role in getting a ceasefire with invader Russia leading to a just peace.

"I hope that foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba can be convincing in his mission to China scheduled for this week to ensure Beijing is one of the leading players in building a ceasefire and then peace for the country attacked by Russia," Tajani stated.

Tajan was attending European Foreign Council in Brussels.