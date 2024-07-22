Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Italy urges peace 'without ifs or buts)

Ukraine: Italy urges peace 'without ifs or buts)
22 luglio 2024 | 15.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The European Union agrees to work for "a just peace" in war-torn Ukraine "without ifs or buts, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Monday on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

"Great solidarity with Ukraine has emerged...everyone wants to work for a just peace," Tajani said.

"So we must make sure that in the future there can be dialogue, that there can also be a peace conference," he said.

"But let's keep moving ahead in supporting Ukraine and its rights, in defending international law, as we have always done, without ifs and buts," he underlined.

"This is a clear position on everyone's part," Tajani concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine Italy peace Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza