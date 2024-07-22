Ukraine: Italy urges peace 'without ifs or buts)

The European Union agrees to work for "a just peace" in war-torn Ukraine "without ifs or buts, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Monday on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

"Great solidarity with Ukraine has emerged...everyone wants to work for a just peace," Tajani said.

"So we must make sure that in the future there can be dialogue, that there can also be a peace conference," he said.

"But let's keep moving ahead in supporting Ukraine and its rights, in defending international law, as we have always done, without ifs and buts," he underlined.

"This is a clear position on everyone's part," Tajani concluded.