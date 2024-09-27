Ukraine: Italy wants negotiated peace to end war with Russia but not 'submission'

Italy wants to see an end to the "reckless" war in Ukraine triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, but peace cannot mean "submission", president Sergio Mattarella said on Friday during a state visit to Germany.

“Italy thanks Germany for such strong support for Ukraine," Mattarella said after talks in Berlin with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a three-day state visit.

International diplomatic efforts are naturally looking for a conclusion to this reckless war of adventure begun by Russia, in the hope that we can find opportunities for negotiations and a peace solution," Mattarella went on.

"But peace does not mean submission and abandonment of the abandonment of the dignity of every state and the principles of international law," he underlined.

"Nor does it mean submission to the arrogance of those who seek to impose their will through the use of weapons," Mattarella stressed.

Helping Ukraine defend itself though economic, financial, reconstruction, humanitarian and military aid "is essential to defend peace and stop others following the example of this reckless adventure," Mattarella said.

"That would drag the world into an ungovernable and dramatically dangerous condition," said Mattarella.

The new conference on Ukraine announced for the fall with US President Joe Biden is crucial, Mattarella said.

"We need to take stock of the situation and also to record once again the solidarity among the countries that are part of the coalition supporting Ukraine," he said.

The planned conference will also offer the chance to assess the prospects for rebuilding Ukraine and "any glimmers of hope that might come from Moscow for possible peace negotiations," Mattarella stated.

"At present it is important to register and make it clear how essential it is to support Ukraine.”