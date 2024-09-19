Cerca nel sito
 
Ukraine: Italy will send arms but not for use on Russian soil

Ukraine: Italy will send arms but not for use on Russian soil
19 settembre 2024 | 10.59
Redazione Adnkronos
Besides financial and political assistance, Italy will keep giving Kiev military aid in its 31-month-old war with Moscow, but will not supply equipment for use on Russian soil, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

'We are giving Ukraine all-round help - financial, political, economic and military," Tajani said late on Wednesday.

"Military aid means that we send weapons and military equipment but this equipment must not be used on Russian territory, because we are not at war with Russia," Tajani stated.

Italy is giving unwavering support to Ukraine's right to self-defence against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022, Tajani underlined.

"We are on Ukraine's side out of respect for its right not be invaded, but being at war with Russia is quite another matter," he said.

in Evidenza