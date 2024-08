Ukraine claims to control almost 1,300 square kilometers of Russian territory. According to an update from General Oleksandr Syrskyi, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kiev troops are advancing in the Kursk region of Russia and control 1,294 square kilometers of Russian territory and a hundred settlements. 594 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner, according to reports reported by the BBC, 21 days after the start of the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region.