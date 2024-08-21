Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Ukraine: Kiev ratifies the Rome Statute and joins the ICC

21 agosto 2024 | 13.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Parliament of Kiev, the Verkhovna Rada, has ratified the Rome Statute with 281 votes in favor, thus recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is also one of the essential steps that the Ukrainian government had to take on the path towards joining the European Union. Kiev had signed the Statute on January 20, 2000, but had not yet ratified it.

After the entry into force of the law and the Rome Statute, Ukraine will acquire full membership in the International Criminal Court and will be able to participate in the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC. It will also appoint its own candidate for the position of judge, will be able to approve the allocation of the ICC budget in order to guarantee an adequate investigation of Russian crimes in Ukraine, will participate in the elections of judges and other elected officials (in particular the ICC prosecutor) and will be able to influence the drafting of amendments to the Rome Statute.

