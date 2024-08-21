''There will be no further negotiations until the enemy is completely defeated''. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, saying that so far there have been ''useless peace talks proposed by the international community and imposed on the Kiev regime with unclear prospects and consequences''. However, now, ''after the Kiev neo-Nazis committed acts of terrorism in Kursk'', Medvedev notes that ''the useless chatter of unauthorized mediators is over'' and ''now everyone understands that there will be no more negotiations''.