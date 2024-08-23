Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Ukraine: Modi in Kiev for talks with Zelensky

23 agosto 2024 | 11.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kiev, by train from Poland, for a historic meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister since 1991. The face-to-face between Modi and Zelensky comes after strong criticism from the Ukrainian president for the Indian prime minister's recent trip to Moscow.

The images from six weeks ago of Modi with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the embrace between the two, came shortly after the bloody Russian attack on a children's hospital in Kiev. The Modi government - convinced that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield and engaged in diplomatic efforts with both Kiev and Moscow - has never joined the sanctions against Russia. The Asian giant is among the main buyers of Russian oil, as well as relying on Moscow for supplies of military equipment.

