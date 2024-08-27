Ukraine: Modi to Putin, 'India supports rapid end to the conflict'

"I spoke today with President Vladimir Putin. We discussed measures to further strengthen the strategic partnership" and "had an exchange of views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my idea of ​​the recent visit to Ukraine". This is what we read in a post on X by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who - the day after the meeting with US President Joe Biden - specifies that he has "reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting a rapid, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict".

Modi was in Kiev last week for the first visit by an Indian prime minister since 1991. The face-to-face between Modi and Zelensky came after strong criticism from the Ukrainian president for the Indian prime minister's recent trip to Moscow. The Asian giant has never joined the sanctions against Russia.