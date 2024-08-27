Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Modi to Putin, 'India supports rapid end to the conflict'

27 agosto 2024 | 15.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"I spoke today with President Vladimir Putin. We discussed measures to further strengthen the strategic partnership" and "had an exchange of views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my idea of ​​the recent visit to Ukraine". This is what we read in a post on X by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who - the day after the meeting with US President Joe Biden - specifies that he has "reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting a rapid, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict".

Modi was in Kiev last week for the first visit by an Indian prime minister since 1991. The face-to-face between Modi and Zelensky came after strong criticism from the Ukrainian president for the Indian prime minister's recent trip to Moscow. The Asian giant has never joined the sanctions against Russia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
strategic partnership is what We read Ucraina visit to Ukraine
Vedi anche
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza