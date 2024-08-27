Ukraine, more Russian missiles and drones: at least 5 dead

More victims in Ukraine from new Russian attacks with drones and missiles following the large-scale one with consequences in at least 15 regions of the country. At least two people died in a missile attack that in the last hours hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The provisional toll was confirmed by the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, as reported by The Kyiv Independent.

Five other people were injured, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region later specified. And from the Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov denounced the killing of three people and the wounding of five others in a drone attack. The victims, he specified, are all civilians.