Ukraine, Parliament bans Russian Orthodox Church

The Ukrainian Parliament, almost two and a half years after the Russian invasion, has adopted a bill that provides for the banning of the Orthodox Church linked to the Moscow Patriarchate and considered an instrument of influence in the hands of the Kremlin. This was announced by several deputies of the Kiev Assembly. "Historic decision! Parliament has approved a bill banning a branch of the aggressor country in Ukraine," MP Iryna Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram. According to another MP, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, 265 MPs voted in favor of the law, 39 more than the minimum needed to pass the measure.