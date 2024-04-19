Cerca nel sito
 
Ukraine praises Italy for 'excellent' G7 leadership, reconstruction aid

19 aprile 2024 | 14.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked rotating G7 president Italy for its "excellent" leadership of the world's major democracies and its "active and consistent" support for the war-torn former Soviet republic.

"Pleased to meet with (Italy's foreign minister) Antonio Tajani and thanks to Italy for its excellent leadership in the G7 as well as its active and consistent support for Ukraine," Kuleba wrote Friday on X after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting on Capri, which Tajani chaired.

Kuleba attended Thursday's session of the meeting held from Wednesday to Friday.

"We discussed practical steps how Italy can help strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. We are also grateful for Italy’s participation in the recovery of Ukraine and look forward to more projects in this regard," the tweet added.

"We also discussed the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit and the path toward a just peace in Ukraine," the tweet continued.

The G7 - containing Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Britain, the United States and European Union representatives - has been fiercely critical of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia in February 2022.

Military aid to Ukraine has slowed in recent months, however, with European partners falling well short on their ammunition pledges (a million artillery shells by March) and Republicans blocking crucial US funding in Congress.

in Evidenza