Last night, Ukrainian armed forces attempted to hit the Kursk nuclear power plant. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a videoconference meeting convened to take stock of the situation in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, located on the border with Ukraine and recently the scene of military operations by Kiev forces.

"Tonight the enemy tried to hit a nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency was informed and promised to send specialists to assess the situation. I hope that in the end this will be done by them", said the Russian president, quoted by the Tass agency.