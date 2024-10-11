Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:23
Ukraine: Recovery conference to be held in Italy next July, Meloni announces after Rome talks with Zelensky

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with Itay's premier Giorgia Meloni (R)
11 ottobre 2024 | 09.30
Redazione Adnkronos
In a sign of its unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its right to repel invader Russia and build a just peace, Italy will hold the country's next Recovery Conference on July next year, premier Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement late on Thursday.

Meloni's office issued the statement after she held talks in talks at Rome's Villa Doria Pamphilj with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The talks "allowed a discussion of the situation on the ground and on the most immediate Ukrainian needs in the military, financial and humanitarian fields," said the statement.

Meloni and Zelenksy also looked at "next diplomatic initiatives and the way forward to an end to the conflict," the statement continued.

"The prime minister reiterated Italy's support, also as G7 president, for the legitimate defence of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the statement went on.

Italy vows to give the embattled former Soviet republic which Russia invaded in 2022 "all-round support, which will continue, both at bilateral multilateral level, putting Kiev in the best possible conditions to build a just and lasting peace," the statement said.

Italy will keep playing its part in the future reconstruction of Ukraine and in this regard the prime minister announced the dates of the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Rome on 10-11 July 2025 in Rome," the statement concluded.

