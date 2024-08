More than 122,000 people have left the areas of the Russian region of Kursk near the border with Ukraine since Kiev's forces entered Russian territory on 6 August. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, relaunching data provided by the Ministry for Emergencies in Moscow.

According to Artyom Sharov, a spokesman for the dicastery, "more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from nine border areas since the start of the evacuation measures".