Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Ukraine: Russia, '4 missiles and 117 drones shot down'

14 agosto 2024 | 10.31
Redazione Adnkronos
Russia claims to have shot down four missiles and 117 drones last night, with new accusations against Ukraine. "Overnight, air defense forces destroyed four tactical missiles and 117 drones as the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on Russian territory," the Moscow Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian agency Tass, 37 drones and four missiles were shot down in the Kursk region, from where on August 6 Kiev forces entered Russian territory, and another 17 drones were destroyed in the Belgorod region. The latter borders Ukraine and Kursk, and today the governor declared a state of "regional emergency".

against Ukraine chupito Ucraina shot
