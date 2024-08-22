Ukraine, Russia, 'fire at military site, drone attack by Kiev repelled' (2)

The news of the fire at the military base in southern Russia was also reported by the governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, according to whom air defense repelled most of the Ukrainian drones used in the attack, but the fall of a downed drone caused the fire. The governor confirmed that premises of a military site are involved, without further details. Russian bloggers speak of the Marinovka air base, 45 kilometers from Volgograd, as the target.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry confirmed that 28 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, 13 of them over the Volgograd region.