Ukraine, Russia, 'fire at military site, drone attack by Kiev repelled'

Russia claims to have repelled a drone attack in the Volgograd region and there are reports of a fire at a military site. "Air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the territory of the Volgograd region," the Moscow Defense Ministry said, adding that the Marinovka air base was targeted.

"Most of the drones were destroyed," they add, acknowledging that one of the drones shot down caused a fire. There are no reports of casualties, according to the Russian agency Tass. On the other hand, delays were reported at Volgograd airport for three flights, two of which were headed for Moscow.