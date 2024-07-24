Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Russia has enabled Nato's re-launch - Mattarella

Ukraine: Russia has enabled Nato's re-launch - Mattarella
24 luglio 2024 | 14.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

The revival of Nato is a "gift" to the military alliance from Russia - which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 - Italy's president Sergio Mattarella told reporters on Wednesday.

“To Nato, the Russian Federation has gifted an unforeseen revival of its role and prominence," Mattarella said.

"Who can forget the words of more than one Nato leader, who just three years ago said the organisation had been 'shelved' , he said.

Mattarella was speaking to parliamentary reporters at the Quirinal Palace at a traditional meeting before the summer recess.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ukraine Nato Russia Mattarella
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza