Ukraine: Russia has enabled Nato's re-launch - Mattarella

The revival of Nato is a "gift" to the military alliance from Russia - which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 - Italy's president Sergio Mattarella told reporters on Wednesday.

“To Nato, the Russian Federation has gifted an unforeseen revival of its role and prominence," Mattarella said.

"Who can forget the words of more than one Nato leader, who just three years ago said the organisation had been 'shelved' , he said.

Mattarella was speaking to parliamentary reporters at the Quirinal Palace at a traditional meeting before the summer recess.