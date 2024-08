Oil depot on fire in the Rostov region of southern Russia. The fire broke out after a drone attack, denounced the governor Vasily Golubev, as reported by the Russian agency Tass.

"A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Kamensky district following a drone attack. There are no victims. Emergency services are at work", he wrote on Telegram.

Previously, the same governor had confirmed that four drones were shot down in the skies of the region during the night.