Ukraine, Russian attack: at least 5 dead in different regions

At least five people have been killed in Ukraine in the latest Russian attack, which President Volodymyr Zelensky called "one of the largest." So far, Ukrainian authorities, reports the BBC, have confirmed the death of a 69-year-old woman in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man in Zaporizhzhia and another in Izyum, in the Kharkiv region. The mayor of Lutsk confirmed the killing of one person in an attack on an "infrastructure" and in the western region of Zhytomyr a woman was killed in a missile attack that hit her home.