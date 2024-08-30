The F-16s that the United States has authorized for Ukraine are often second-hand, with decades of flight time behind them. Piloting them are Ukrainian pilots who will have extensive experience flying Soviet-made jets but who have had to undergo an accelerated and concentrated training course to fly an American fighter. These, according to the Wall Street Journal, are some of the elements that make the American F-16s so desired by Kiev less decisive and incisive in the war against Russia than they might be on paper. Instead, they become vulnerable to Russian air defenses and at the same time a high-value target for Moscow's forces.

Regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots, the Wall Street Journal notes that U.S. military personnel trained to use F-16s fly in their own country with the unit to which they are assigned for many months after completing the course. And they do not immediately engage in an active combat zone, as is the case for Kiev's pilots.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to the Wall Street Journal, also pointed out how the training curriculum for the F-16s given to the Ukrainians "is not standard." That is, it is focused on specific missions and conditions they might encounter in combat. "Quite frankly, the risk is really high," the official said.

Meanwhile, because Kiev would like to have a larger number of pilots capable of flying F-16s in the shortest possible time, there are Ukrainian military personnel attending training courses both in Europe and in the United States. So far, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 4, the first of 80 promised F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Kiev military has not provided more precise numbers, but a U.S. official spoke of four F-16s delivered to Kiev and six pilots trained to fly them.