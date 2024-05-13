Ukraine: Tajani to address reconstruction event in a sign of Italy's 'all-round support'

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will address a workshop in Rome this week in a demonstration of Italy's "all-round support" for war-ravaged Ukraine's reconstruction, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Ukraine's culture minister Rostyslav Karandieiev, the foreign ministry's special reconstruction envoy Davide La Cecilia, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano and Unesco deputy director for culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez are attending Wednesday's worshop at Italy's national contemporary art musem MAXXI, the statement said.

La Cecilia is moderating the workshop, in which MAXXI Foundation president Alessandro Giuli and co-organiser Milan Triennale president Stefano Boeri are also taking part, the statement noted.

"In line with the European Union accession process, Italy is actively engaged in all-round support for (EU candidate) Ukraine and for the country's recovery, rebuilding and modernization," said the statement.

"Italy has a leading role to play at this stage, as the current G7 chair and organiser in 2025 of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, the main international event focused on Ukraine's reconstruction," the statement added.

Wednesday's workshop will offer "an operational framework of cooperation" to rebuild Ukraine's port city of Odesa's war-damaged Cathedral of the Transfiguration - a project in which MAXXI, Milan Triennale and Unesco are engaged - the statement went on.

The reconstruction workshop also aims to offer a brainstorming opportunity for "public and private actors" to forge new projects to rebuild Ukraine, according to the statement.

The event will be live-streamed on the foreign ministry's Youtube channel, the statement concluded.