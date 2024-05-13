Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine: Tajani to address reconstruction event in a sign of Italy's 'all-round support'

Italy's national contemporary art musem MAXXI in Rome
Italy's national contemporary art musem MAXXI in Rome
13 maggio 2024 | 12.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will address a workshop in Rome this week in a demonstration of Italy's "all-round support" for war-ravaged Ukraine's reconstruction, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Ukraine's culture minister Rostyslav Karandieiev, the foreign ministry's special reconstruction envoy Davide La Cecilia, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano and Unesco deputy director for culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez are attending Wednesday's worshop at Italy's national contemporary art musem MAXXI, the statement said.

La Cecilia is moderating the workshop, in which MAXXI Foundation president Alessandro Giuli and co-organiser Milan Triennale president Stefano Boeri are also taking part, the statement noted.

"In line with the European Union accession process, Italy is actively engaged in all-round support for (EU candidate) Ukraine and for the country's recovery, rebuilding and modernization," said the statement.

"Italy has a leading role to play at this stage, as the current G7 chair and organiser in 2025 of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, the main international event focused on Ukraine's reconstruction," the statement added.

Wednesday's workshop will offer "an operational framework of cooperation" to rebuild Ukraine's port city of Odesa's war-damaged Cathedral of the Transfiguration - a project in which MAXXI, Milan Triennale and Unesco are engaged - the statement went on.

The reconstruction workshop also aims to offer a brainstorming opportunity for "public and private actors" to forge new projects to rebuild Ukraine, according to the statement.

The event will be live-streamed on the foreign ministry's Youtube channel, the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Maxxi Ukraine reconstruction workshop
Vedi anche
News to go
Truffe online, arriva il reato
News to go
Bari, prostituzione minorile in strutture ricettive di lusso: 10 arresti
News to go
Made in Italy, Coldiretti: "Cibo prima ricchezza del Paese"
Vaticano, da Medjugorje a Trevignano: giro di vite su apparizioni
News to go
2023 ha registrato nuovo minimo storico nascite in Italia, report Save the Children
News to go
Telepass e pedaggi, in arrivo rincari per gli automobilisti
News to go
Fentanyl, allerta in Italia per la 'droga degli zombie'
News to go
Orari lunghi per il 10% dei lavoratori italiani, 49 ore a settimana
News to go
Sole nel weekend, ma tornerà il maltempo: ecco quando
News to go
Bollette della luce, in Italia più care della media Ue
News to go
Produzione industriale, Istat: a marzo -0,5%, -3,5% su anno
News to go
G7 della Giustizia a Venezia, il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza