Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:15
Ukraine: Tajani, 'Weapons sent by Italy cannot be used outside Kiev's borders'

"We are on the side of Ukraine, which is the aggressed party, but we are not, neither as a country, nor as NATO, at war with Russia. We will never send troops, to be clear. While understanding the reasons for defense, the weapons sent by Italy cannot be used outside of Ukraine." This was stated by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to 'La Stampa', who underlined that there are "agreements and written protocols that accompany these supplies."

"It is expected, also at the EU level, that each individual state can decide independently on the limits in the use of these weapons - he continued - Specific authorizations are needed for a different use, which is what President Volodymyr Zelensky is in fact asking for. The Americans, for example, have given their go-ahead but limited to certain operations. Italy, on the other hand, does not allow them to be used outside Ukrainian territory. They should ask us, and they know it." And he underlines how the Samp T anti-missile system is of a defensive nature and how the equipment is secret.

"The weapons are to be used within the borders of Ukraine - he reiterates - The rest is just controversy from the opposition parties, useful to cover up their divisions." And on the next peace conference, with the aim of also involving China and Russia, he says that "it could be up to Saudi Arabia to try. It would be a step forward. Zelensky asked for it too."

Ucraina
