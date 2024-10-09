Ukraine, Zelensky arrived in Croatia for summit with Balkan leaders

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
09 ottobre 2024 | 11.58
Redazione Adnkronos
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and participate in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit with Balkan leaders. "With Prime Minister Plenkovic we will discuss further cooperation on defense, rehabilitation of our soldiers wounded at the front, as well as the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on social media platform X. "At the summit in the Ukraine+12 format, we will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer and implement the Peace Formula, our joint response with allies to security challenges, as well as cooperation on the path towards the European Union and NATO," the Ukrainian leader added.

