Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:23
Ukraine's destiny is within Nato says Tajani
11 luglio 2024 | 10.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

It is Ukraine's destiny to join the 32-member Nato military alliance, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in Washington late on Wednesday.

"Kiev's fate in NATO is sealed. When the (29-month-old Russia-Ukraine) war is over we will work to speed up the timetable," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Washington through Thursday.

"The same goes for the European Union, but we must respect (geopolitical) balances and respect for the other candidate countries," Tajani said.

Allied support for Ukraine's battle to repel Russia's invasion and maintain its independence as well as the former Soviet republic's Nato aspirations are at the heart of the summit which marks the North Atlantic Alliance's 75th anniversary.

