Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:54
UN, 1,260 arrested in Venezuela including over 100 minors, 23 dead

13 agosto 2024 | 14.33
Redazione Adnkronos
The balance of violations reported by the United Nations Human Rights Council and recorded by an independent international verification mission in the country is at least 1,260 people arrested, including over one hundred minors. The figures reported cover the period from July 28 to August 8, during which 23 deaths were recorded.

"In the weeks following the elections, street protests and criticism on social media were met with fierce repression by the authorities, and this has led to a climate of widespread fear," reads a statement released by the Council, which spoke of "arbitrary" detentions and, among other things, of parents who were not allowed to assist their children in judicial proceedings.

Of the 23 people who, according to the United Nations, died in connection with the protests, 18 were young people under the age of 30. Most of them were killed by gunshots.

